Broncos look to get on track vs Chargers Monday night on Denver7

DENVER — The Broncos head to Los Angeles Monday and will try to get the offense on any sort of track when they play the Chargers on Monday Night Football in a game that airs on Denver7.

The Broncos come into the game at SoFi Stadium as 4.5-point underdogs after losing to the Colts last Thursday night 12-9, in a game that could only be described as miserable all around.

After beating the Texans and 49ers to move to 2-1, Denver has lost two straight to Las Vegas and Indianapolis and are averaging just 15 points per game on offense.

The defense as performed well overall, holding four of their five opponents so far this year to under 18 points per game. But new coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson have yet to jell together and have found little to be happy about when it comes to moving the football and scoring points.

Despite injuries to receiver Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams hampering the offense, Wilson took the blame Thursday for the Broncos’ loss to the Colts and for the abysmal start to the season offensively.

Denver (2-3) is 0-2 on the road so far, while the Chargers (3-2) are 1-1 at home. Kansas City leads the division at 4-1, and 2-0 in the AFC West.

The Broncos-Chiefs Monday Night Football matchup is the third of four games slated to air on Denver7 this season. The Broncos hope to get a win before they host the Jets on Oct. 23, then head to London to take on Jacksonville on Oct. 30, in another game that airs on Denver7.

Denver7 will have coverage before the game starting at 5 p.m. Monday from the news and sports teams and full post-game coverage to follow.