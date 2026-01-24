Cold weather can’t stop Broncos Country as fans plan to rally in Denver

DENVER — Broncos Country is bracing for cold weather as Denver gears up for a busy and chilly weekend of playoff celebrations ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

On Friday, Mayor Mike Johnston officially renamed Bannock Street to “Broncos Way” outside the City and County Building, a temporary but symbolic show of support for the team’s historic season.

“We are delighted to be here today on AFC Championship weekend,” Johnston said. “We tried to make the weather as inhospitable as possible for the Patriots.”

Johnston also proclaimed Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, as “Orange Friday,” encouraging fans across the metro area to wear their Broncos gear and show Mile High pride.

The celebration continues Saturday at Larimer Square, where the Denver Broncos will host a free conference championship fan rally from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers say fans can expect live DJs, giveaways and photo opportunities with Broncos cheerleaders and team mascot Miles.

“We’re expecting enormous crowds,” said Chip Soares, director of retail operations at Huckleberry Coffee, one of the businesses preparing for the influx of fans. “There’s DJs, there’s Miles the mascot coming, and we’re just super excited to be a part of the excitement.”

Fans visiting Denver for the weekend say the energy is worth braving the cold. Christina Nakanaga and Michael Daily traveled from Oregon for the festivities and are hoping to score tickets to Sunday’s game. Daily is native to Denver and did not want to miss this historic game.

“We’re going to hang out, watch the game, celebrate down here and just take in the environment,” Daily said.

With Saturday’s high expected to reach just 15 degrees, city leaders and local businesses are reminding fans to dress for the weather. Heat lamps and fire pits will be available throughout Larimer Square, and nearby restaurants and coffee shops are preparing to help fans warm up.

“The heated jacket makes all the difference,” Daily said. “I use it for cold weather games and sporting events all the time.”

Soares said Huckleberry Coffee will be fully staffed throughout the rally and offering multiple hot drinks to help fans stay warm.

“We’re staffed up, rearing them, ready and excited to serve all our Broncos fans,” Soares said. “We’ve got some phenomenal seasonal drinks out right now, including our Orange Crush carrot cake chai in honor of that legendary Broncos defense.”

The Broncos fan rally runs Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Larimer Square, with organizers encouraging fans to layer up, arrive early and come ready to celebrate.