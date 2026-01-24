Broncos vs. Patriots forecast: Snow chances increasing for bitterly cold AFC title game

DENVER — Chances for some light snowfall accompanying bitterly cold wind chills are increasing in the days leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game in the Mile High City, forecasters say.

Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant is tracking another wave of snow that appears set to arrive Sunday afternoon. It looks to be on track to arrive around 2-3 p.m. Sunday, though we’ll be fine-tuning that timing as the storm approaches.

Kickoff for the conference championship clash is slated for 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said in a forecast discussion update Friday afternoon that “the likelihood of accumulating snow with/following Sunday’s front has risen notably over the past 24 hours.”

The NWS was calling for between a half-inch and 2 inches of snow across much of the area, with “localized accumulations to 3" being within reach west of I-25.” Its forecast discussion said snow would taper off north to south by midnight.

Regardless of if and when snowfall arrives, it will be a cold one.

Wind chills will likely be in the single digits when many tailgaters show up to Empower Field. We’re on track for a kickoff temperature around 20 degrees with wind chills around 15 degrees, and cooling off a few degrees from there by the final whistle.

The wind chill dips back to 2 degrees in Denver by midnight Sunday.

NWS Boulder

The chilly game time temps are nothing new for Denver in January, when the city’s average highs are in the mid-40s and normal lows dip below 20 degrees. But it’s a stark contrast to the 2025-26 NFL season to date. The Broncos have had kickoff temperatures above 60 degrees for every game this year in what has been an unusually warm and dry winter.

