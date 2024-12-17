Broncos’ Week 17 game vs. Bengals to air on Denver7 – with the Buffs in the Alamo Bowl right after

Denver7 is home for football fans in Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Denver Broncos’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals will air on Denver7 at 2:30 p.m. MT, followed by the CU Buffs’ Alamo Bowl matchup with BYU at 5:30 p.m.

It will mark the second time in nine days that the station has carried a Broncos game. The Broncos have a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 in a Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on Dec. 19 on Denver7.

Even if Denver (9-5) secures a playoff spot on Thursday, their final games will still have postseason implications. The Broncos, who moved to the No. 6 seed with the Week 15 results, would still be in the running for the No. 5 spot in a crowded AFC race.

That spot is currently held by the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens, who hold the tiebreaker over Denver but who also have two playoff teams (Steelers and Texans) and a sneaky Cleveland Browns squad left on their schedule.

As of the announcement of the Week 17 broadcast information, the Bengals (6-8) were a longshot for an AFC playoff spot.

After the final whistle of Broncos-Bengals, leave the remote where it’s at and pop another bag of popcorn, because Heisman winner Travis Hunter and No. 20 CU play Big 12 rival No. 17 BYU in what should be an excellent bowl matchup. BYU sat atop the conference for most of the 2024 campaign before a pair of late-season losses.

Colorado boasts a high-octane offense with two likely early first-round NFL draft picks in Hunter and quarterback Sheduer Sanders.

Denver7 will air a special postgame newscast after the big afternoon and evening of football, with coverage of the Broncos and Buffs as well as other news and weather that matter to Coloradans.

If you’re up early, catch Denver7 Weekend Mornings at 9 a.m. before bowl game action kicks off with the Pinstripe Bowl between Boston College and Nebraska at Yankee Stadium in New York.