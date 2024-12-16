Broncos have a chance to clinch a playoff spot Thursday vs. Chargers on Denver7

The Denver Broncos can clinch a playoff spot on Thursday Night Football, when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a game airing on Denver7.

Denver and LA flipped positions in the AFC playoff picture on Sunday, as the Broncos jumped to the No. 6 seed with a 31-13 win over the No. 8-seed Indianapolis Colts and the Chargers were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams enter the divisional TNF matchup with a good chance to end up in the postseason. Denver's chances stood at roughly 90% with their Week 15 win, while Los Angeles had roughly an 80% chance to get in.

Denver is riding a string of electric defensive performances into the season's home stretch. The Broncos have recorded 18 sacks, 7 interceptions and three fumble recoveries over their last five games – finding ways to win even on off nights for the offense, like on Sunday when it managed just 193 yards.

A playoff berth would be Denver's first since 2015, when it would go on to win Super Bowl 50.

At 8-6, this season has marked a stark turnaround for the Chargers in Jim Harbaugh’s first season at the helm, after a 5-12 campaign last year.

The Week 16 contest, initially scheduled for Sunday, was flexed to the primetime Thursday slot before Thanksgiving.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with coverage beginning on an hour-long pregame edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. Stick around after the game for special postgame coverage, including insight from our crew on the ground in Los Angeles.

What happens to my normal Thursday ABC primetime programming?

The ABC primetime lineup will move to Local3:

