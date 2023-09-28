Broncos' Vance Joseph takes blame for historic loss, says focus is on fundamentals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – For the better part of seven-plus years, the Denver Broncos defense held up. Surrounded by incompetence from dreadful quarterback play and special teams tire fires, the defense operated as the thin layer separating the Broncos from complete embarrassment.

During this time, save for the COVID-19 mess, Denver ranked in the league’s upper half. There was certainly no memory of them being terrible.

Over the last six-plus quarters, the Broncos have been exposed as awful, allowing 102 points. The shock of Sunday’s 70-point barrage by the Dolphins is considered the worst regular-season loss in franchise history.

The Broncos allowed 10 touchdowns, 726 total yards, and missed 24 tackles. Thursday, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talked for the first time since the Miami Mauling, pointing the finger in the mirror.

“Well, it obviously wasn’t good. When your unit plays that way, my first thought is that it’s me. I have to do a better job coaching and getting guys ready for the challenge,” Joseph said. “It was a tough day. As a coach and an experienced coach, when those things happen, it’s always, in my opinion, me first. I will fix it quickly. I have to.”

Now comes the hard part: bouncing back.

If the Broncos can’t beat the hapless Chicago Bears and contain their salvage parts offense, then who can they beat? And will Joseph land on the heat seat without improvement?

When a defense performs like the Broncos did, there are multiple questions: Was it coaching, scheme, personnel, or lack of pride?

Most upsetting to many in Broncos Country was the fact that it looked like multiple players lacked effort in the second half. Attitude and effort can be controlled, so nobody wants to hear about the heat, the humidity and Miami’s eye-candy offense that features more pre-snap motion and speed than anyone in the NFL.

“It was terrible. But we have a good room, so I am not worried about (guys staying together),” Joseph said. “I have seen (us have success) in the first two weeks. Obviously, Sunday was different. In my opinion, we have a great staff, good players. It’s about getting back to fundamentals and getting more connected on all three levels.”

In 64 years, the Broncos have never lost like that. There are no qualifiers. This unit believed it could rank in the top 10 and now sits dead last in almost every meaningful category. Chicago could serve as a panacea. The Bears rank 31st in points per game (15.7) and have allowed 13 sacks.

“You have to flush it and move on,” said linebacker Alex Singleton, who could be starting alongside rookie Drew Sanders on Sunday with Josey Jewell dealing with a groin injury. “We all had aspirations before the season of playing (well) in November, December, January, and February. We can’t worry about any of that now. We have to win a game.”

Star safety Justin Simmons’ absence with a groin injury became glaring early on as Tyreek Hill scored on the first possession. The Broncos had no answer, and Simmons felt helpless watching from the sideline.

“Obviously, that was a tough game to watch just as a competitor but also as a leader trying to find different ways to help and to change the game around,’’ Simmons said. “That’s not the standard that we hold ourselves to. I’m not up here throwing a fit and cussing and showing a bunch of emotions, but it hurt and that was embarrassing to just be a part of. And by no means does that fall under the spectrum of one person, though. Coach Joseph, I believe in him. I believe in his staff. I believe in the players that we have in the room, and one game does minimize or maximize what a selective group is made of.”

Clark, Jewell updates

Frank Clark revealed Thursday that he tore his groin/abductor 15 days ago in practice. The outside linebacker hopes to return next week against the Jets, and certainly by the Thursday, Oct. 12 game at the Chiefs, his former team. Clark said it was an awful feeling watching Sunday.

“It’s hella hard. I want to be there for my teammates. I want to be able to create opportunities to get the ball back to our offense. I want to be able to be there with them, whether in defeat or victory. I want to be there for my team,” Clark said. “It hurts me that I couldn’t do that the last few weeks. I am looking forward to coming back and giving it my all and be that voice that guys need.”

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell hurt his groin vs. the Dolphins. He said he slipped and was pushed, leading to the injury. He stayed in for one more play but had to come out.

Jewell told Denver7 he is feeling much better. However, he has not practiced this week, making it unlikely he plays. Drew Sanders is his replacement. He has flashed potential, but his aggressiveness worked against him vs. Miami as he missed four tackles.