Broncos' Payton laments 'butt-whooping' in Miami but says no jobs are in jeopardy

DENVER — A day after the Miami Dolphins set 13 team records against the Broncos and scored more points in a game than any team since 1966, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked Monday if any staff jobs were in jeopardy, namely that of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“No. And that wouldn't be something I'd share on a conference call, but no,” Payton said after his team nosedived in a 70-20 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Payton took the Broncos job intending to change the culture and the results for a franchise that has not reached the playoffs since Super Bowl 50 and has posted six straight losing seasons.

The Broncos remain winless. And Sunday left them humiliated. The Dolphins scored 10 touchdowns — they are the first to have five rushing and five passing in a game — and could have set the all-time regular season record for points with a field goal in the game’s final minute, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel decided it would have been “bad karma.”

Other than rookie Marvin Mims Jr.’s 99-yard punt return, the Broncos were a mess of turnovers, missed tackles and blown assignments. Payton said the offense put the defense in a bad position when it failed to score after a Miami turnover on downs with the Broncos trailing 21-10. He also added that the two turnovers — both fumbles by Courtland Sutton — and a pair of penalties that took touchdowns off the board further compromised an already reeling defense.

“You take a butt-whooping like that, you find out about everyone,” Payton said.

Broncos Orange Jerseys. Red Faces. Broncos embarrassed in historic 70-20 rout Troy Renck

Payton debated whether to have his team watch the film Monday, but decided it was necessary for the coaches and players. A toughness needs to develop from this adversity, Payton said. There also must be adjustments after multiple players said the defense was not on the same page, with captain Kareem Jackson calling the performance “embarrassing,” and linebacker Alex Singleton admitting, “we (stunk).” The Broncos have been outscored 102-32 over their last 6-plus quarters.

So how do the Broncos move forward as they prepare for the winless Chicago Bears?

“The attention to detail of what we're doing at practice has to improve. We as coaches have to look closely at what we're asking them to do,” Payton said before adding later, “To the fans we are going to work our tails off to get this straightened away and that’s going to happen … You lean on your leadership."

"One can’t become two can’t become three. It’s one loss and you have to pay attention to it, but you have to learn from it and move on.”

The Broncos have earned a PhD in Misery over the past two seasons. They are 5-19 over their last 24 games and haven’t won a road game in the United States since Nov. 7, 2021 at Dallas, a stretch spanning 12 games.

“This,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said, “can’t be who we are.”