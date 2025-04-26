Broncos trade back into third round to draft LSU edge rusher Sai’vion Jones

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Denver Broncos traded back into the third round to select LSU edge rusher Sai’vion Jones with the 101st pick of the NFL Draft Friday night.

What you love about Jones is that he’s tough as heck. He’s physical and has a relentless motor.

At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Jones is bigger than the archetypal hybrid outside linebacker. What that gives him is his unique ability to play against the run and double team blocks on the outside.

Jones recorded 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his senior year at LSU in 2024.

Ranked 16th at his position entering the draft, Jones is an unpolished pass rusher who could stand to learn more about reading plays as they develop.

The best thing about that for the Broncos is, he doesn't have to go out there and be an impact player right away. Denver already has bona fide starters in Nick Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper who you’d like to see get more playing time.

Just spitballing here, but perhaps making a pick like Jones helps some like Bonitto, who's a little lighter than Jones, but you get Bonitto freed up a little bit for pass rushing downs and bring Jones in for more run-dominant downs.

What we do know is that Jones is a big, athletic dude that is going to create horsepower for the Broncos’ pass rush.

Denver reportedly sent pick Nos. 111, 130 and 191 to the Philadelphia Eagles and received pick Nos. 101 and 134.

Jones is the second defensive player picked by the Broncos. They selected Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s best defensive back, with their top pick at No. 20 Thursday night. Earlier Friday, Denver took a pair of offensive weapons: UCF running back RJ Harvey (pick No. 60) and Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (pick No. 74).