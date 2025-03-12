Broncos to sign 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram: Report

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, according to an NFL Network report.

Engram is a 2-time Pro Bowler who has been among the league’s most productive players at the tight end position since he entered the league in 2017. He ranks 4th in receiving yards and 5th in receptions among tight ends in that time frame.

His 114 receptions were 4th-best among all NFL pass catchers in 2023. He was limited to just nine games in 2024 before ending his season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Engram, 30, spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville. He played his first five seasons with the New York Giants, making the Pro Bowl as a Giant in 2020.

Tight end was a position of need for Denver. Lucas Krull led the position group with 19 catches and 23 targets in 2024, and Adam Trautman’s 188 yards on the season were most among Broncos tight ends.

Denver addressed its offense, which had the 11th lowest offensive success rate as a unit last season, after bolstering its defense with its first moves of the free agency period. The Broncos had agreed to terms with two former San Francisco 49ers – safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw – before free agency officially began Wednesday.