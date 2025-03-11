Broncos agree to terms with a pair of former 49ers defensive standouts, Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw

DENVER — The Denver Broncos kicked off the NFL’s so-called legal tampering period by bolstering their defense, reportedly agreeing to terms with two former San Francisco 49ers: Safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The legal tampering period is a two-day window where teams can negotiate with players before contracts can become official with the start of free agency Wednesday.

Both players have shown flashes of brilliance but have been plagued by injuries.

Hufanga, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, has played just 17 games over the past two seasons due to an ACL injury in 2023 and a wrist injury in 2024. Greenlaw earned All-Rookie honors in 2019 and has been widely regarded as a top player on San Francisco’s defense, but played just two games last year after suffering an Achilles injury in the Super Bowl the year prior.

Both are expected to sign 3-year deals with Denver on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Denver7 sports reporter and apparent soothsayer Nick Rothschild predicted the Greenlaw signing in the most recent episode of Denver7’s Talk of the Town on Sunday. He and fellow sports reporter Bradey King broke down the Broncos’ free agency needs.

“They need to put money into that inside linebacker position. And a name to keep an eye on is former 49er Dre Greenlaw,” Rothschild said. “This guy, for my money, was the scarier of the linebackers in San Francisco. Before his Achilles injury, he was playing alongside Fred Warner, who's a future Hall of Famer, but I was always more worried about Greenlaw, man. This guy is a terror. He's a maniac.”



King said the Broncos also need to boost one key offensive position in free agency. Watch the conversation in the video player below:

Talk of the Town: Another Nuggets national-TV disappointment, Broncos free agency

The moves provide a boost to an already-stout Broncos defense that surrendered the third fewest points and seventh fewest yards to opponents in 2024.

The Broncos also agreed to re-sign one of their two backup quarterbacks and are losing the other one in free agency. The team announced that Jarrett Stidham will return on a two-year deal, but Zach Wilson has agreed to a one-year offer from the Miami Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.