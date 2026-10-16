AURORA, Colo. - The Broncos move to 4-2 following Thursday night's 17-14 win against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

It was a sea of Orange and Blue inside Empower Field at Mile High, but every super fan was at the stadium.

Take Mike and Arlene Faybik, who have been fans of the Broncos since the 1970s when they moved to Colorado from New York.

"We could get seats, and it was a whole new game here," Mike told Denver7's Tyler Melito.

"We love our Broncos," Arlene added.

The two have had season tickets since moving out to Colorado. Through the years have made countless friends.

"Everybody's friends at the game: guy behind you, somebody in front of you, somebody left, somebody to right," said Mike.

And they have also made countless memories.

"We stay until the very end and thank God we did last year at the Giants game because that was that was a heart attack game," Arlene recalled.

Through the years Mike and Arlene's fandom has become a family affair.

"Our kids and grandkids, they all love the Broncos," described Arlene. "I mean, they follow in our footsteps."

Being as big of fans as they are, Mike and Arlene have developed quite the collection of Broncos memorabilia.

Broncos super fans cheer on favorite team surrounded by memories

From hats, to signed pictures, to figurines, if it has a Broncos logo on it, chances are Mike and Arlene have it.

"If you see something that that you like and you don't got, buy it and and add it to your collection," Mike explained.

But there is one item in their collection Mike and Arlene say is like part of their family.

"I think sitting in our seats before we had kids, and now you know, now the seats are in our basement, passing it on to our grandkids when when we're not here anymore, but we're going to be here the next Super Bowl."

After the old Mile High Stadium was torn down, Mike and Arlene bought their seats from the stadium that they had watch games from for years.

"First, we had the two tickets, and then we knew we were going to have kids, so we put in for four tickets, but we kept the two, so we had two and then four," Arlene shared.

With a new Broncos stadium coming in the next few years, Mike and Arlene say they will be there by any means necessary.

"We'll go in our wheelchairs," Arlene said. "It's going to be six years from now. He'll be in his 90s."

And they are confident their collection will be in good hands.

"I know my family will keep up, and they have promised to keep all this," Arlene said.

