Broncos sign WR Marquez Callaway

DENVER — An unmistakable theme of the Broncos' offseason is the desire to reconfigure the receiver room.

Over the past month, Denver has made Jerry Jerry and Courtland Sutton available in trade talks, but have held firm on its demand for a first-rounder for Jeudy, while Sutton is not attracting much interest because of his pedestrian production and contract. Even as the Broncos listen when teams like the Patriots and Browns call, they found out recently that K.J. Hamler might not be ready until training camp after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle suffered while working out.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Broncos added a receiver on Friday, and one with ties to Sean Payton. The Broncos signed Marquez Callaway, who served as top target for the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

During that campaign, Callaway, a 6-foot-4, 204-pounder, evolved from an undrafted free agent from Tennessee to a dependable weapon in his second season with the Saints. He was targeted 84 times with 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns in Payton's final year in New Orleans. Callaway lost his footing last year — he posted 16 catches for 158 yards, one touchdown — as the Saints rolled out Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, among others.

Callaway knows Payton. And Payton clearly has an affinity for his former players. Callaway is the fifth offensive player with ties to Payton, joining tight end Chris Manhertz, receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey, running back Tony Jones and fullback Michael Burton.

