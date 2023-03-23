Broncos' K.J. Hamler suffers torn pectoral muscle in training

DENVER — K.J. Hamler features a resume that articulates his frustration. He has played in 23 of 50 games, his promising career sabotaged by hamstring injuries, a torn ACL and dislocated hip. Hamler returned from the latter two to earn the Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award for his resilience and toughness, a bittersweet triumph because he missed the final 10 games last season with a pulled hamstring.

This was supposed to be the offseason offering a clean slate and a clear path toward playing time. Instead, misfortune struck again.

Hamler recently tore his pectoral muscle working out, requiring surgery that will sideline him from 4 to 6 months. He aims to return for training camp in late July. That could prove ambitious, but few doubt Hamler after made it back from ACL surgery and a hip operation that caused him to lose 40 pounds.

Hamler, in hindsight, required more time to recover last season. But he has grown tired of watching.

"Those weeks I played (seven games), it was a blessing to be back on the field to get back into the groove. I think I just need to let my body heal. I thought I was ready, I thought I was getting better, but I wasn't fully ready. I need time for my body to heal," Hamler said in January following the season. "We just need to stay healthy."

Hamler brings unique speed when available. His 47-yard reception in London set up the winning score against the Jaguars. However, he was hurt the following week, displeased at the practice following the bye week which resulted in his injury while running multiple go routes. Hamler, who turns 24 in July, boasts 42 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns.

It bears watching if Hamler's injury impacts potential trade scenarios. The Broncos have taken calls on Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for weeks. Cleveland appeared heavily interested in Jeudy, but does not have a first-round draft pick this spring. The Broncos have held firm to this demand, which cooled talks with the Cowboys and Patriots. The Browns (Elijah Moore), Cowboys (Brandin Cooks) and Patriots (Ju-Ju Schuster-Smith) have acquired or signed receivers, potentially decreasing likelihood Jeudy is dealt, though something could happen closer to or during the draft.

Jeudy is more coveted by suitors because of his lower salary this season of $4.8 million and a reasonable fifth-year option of $12.9 million. Sutton has a $18.2 million cap hit, but no dead money after this season.

Several wideouts received playing time last year because of injuries, including Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson.