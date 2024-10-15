Broncos-Saints to air on Denver7 Thursday. Here’s what happens to the normal primetime lineup

The Denver Broncos’ Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints will air on Denver7 this Thursday, Oct. 17.

The primetime matchup features the NFL’s No. 4 ranked defense in both points and yards allowed per game in the Broncos, going against the league’s fifth-ranked scoring offense in the Saints.

It also marks Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s return to the bayou, where he coached for 15 years and won 241 games, including Super Bowl XLIV. Payton was coaching the Saints the last time Denver visited New Orleans, a 31-3 Saints victory on Nov. 29, 2020.

Denver has largely struggled to generate offense in quarterback Bo Nix’s rookie campaign, but will look to take advantage of a defense that surrendered 594 yards and six offensive touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be sidelined for a second straight game with an oblique injury. Rookie Spencer Rattler started in Carr’s place on Sunday, throwing for 243 yards, 1 touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

The Broncos (3-3) rattled off three straight wins before falling to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Saints took the league by storm to open the season, scoring 91 combined points in the first two weeks of the season before dropping four straight to some of the league’s top teams in the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Broncos have had the Saints’ number in the all-time series dating back to 1970, winning nine of the first 12 matchups.

What happens to the regular Thursday night lineup on Denver7?

With Broncos-Saints airing at 6 p.m. on Denver7, the ABC primetime lineup of drama series will air on Local3:



7 p.m.: 9-1-1

8 p.m.: Doctor Odyssey

9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

Denver7 News at 10 p.m. will re-air on Local3 as scheduled at 11 p.m.

On Denver7, tune in for an hour-long pregame newscast at 5 p.m. and stick around for highlights and news that matters to Coloradans on Denver7 News postgame at 9 p.m. or after the final whistle.

Take a look at the TV listings on both channels below: