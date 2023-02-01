What was Sean Payton’s role in the infamous ‘Bountygate’ scandal?

DENVER — The Denver Broncos landed the shiniest horse on the coaching carousel Tuesday by agreeing to bring Sean Payton on board as the team’s next head coach.

Payton is a Super Bowl winner, carries a .631 career winning percentage and has been the proverbial white whale for many a team with a head-coaching vacancy in years past.

His track record is blemished only by the events of a decade ago, when he was suspended by the league for an entire season for his role in the so-called “Bountygate” scandal.

From 2009 – the year the Saints won the Super Bowl – to 2011, Payton’s Saints were found to have placed “bounties” on opposing players, implementing a reward system for hits that caused injuries.

So, what was Payton’s role in the scandal?

The NFL found that he was aware of the bounty program and made no effort to stop it. The league’s investigation found that Payton and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis were guilty of “conduct detrimental” to the league, according to NFL.com.

A portion of the NFL’s statement about its findings read, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

"Although head coach Sean Payton was not a direct participant in the funding or administration of the program, he was aware of the allegations, did not make any detailed inquiry or otherwise seek to learn the facts, and failed to stop the bounty program. He never instructed his assistant coaches or players that a bounty program was improper and could not continue."

It was then-Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams who implemented the bounty program, which involved a pool of cash that was doled out as bonus money in exchange for causing injuries to opponents, according to the league’s findings.

The payments were as much as $1,000 for an opponent who needed to be carted off of the field, and $1,500 for a “knock out” hit, according to the Times-Picayune.

Payton was suspended for the 2012 season without pay. Williams was at the time suspended indefinitely. Loomis was suspended without pay for eight games and the team forfeited second-round draft picks in both the 2012 and 2013 drafts.

Bill Haber/ASSOCIATED PRESS New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, left, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams talk at the morning practice session at the Saints NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Assistant coach Joe Vitt was suspended for six games. Several players were suspended but later had their punishments vacated.

Payton and Loomis issued a statement in March of 2012 saying they “understand the negative impact [bountygate] has had on our game” and promising such violations of league policy “would never happen again,” according to ProFootballTalk.

Colin E. Braley/AP FILE - In a Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton wears a pink ribbon during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. When the Saints host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 27, Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and Payton will coach in the same game for the first time since Payton fired Williams after the 2011 season. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

(If you want to learn more about bountygate, Bleacher Report published a comprehensive timeline of the scandal and the fallout.)

Payton would coach nine more seasons in New Orleans before stepping down in 2021.

Because he is still under contract with the Saints, the Broncos had to trade draft picks to New Orleans in order to bring him on board.