ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Early in practice, the Broncos begin team stretch. Russell Wilson marks each day by extolling the crowd with loud claps. The applause for the quarterback has been reciprocated the last four days.

We are not talking Russell Mania. But after a rugged start to training camp, Wilson has shown shades of Seattle Russ with his fit in coach Sean Payton’s offense. Following a strong red zone performance Monday, Wilson delivered his best two-minute drive of the summer.

The nine-time Pro Bowler took over with the first team at the 25-yard line. On a scramble, Wilson drilled a 30-yard-plus pass to rookie speedster Marvin Mims Jr. on third-and-long. He followed moments later by zipping a 14-yard score into the back of the end zone to Courtland Sutton. Sutton, like Wilson, looks better than a year ago, looking leaner as aims to return to his 2019 Pro Bowl form before ACL surgery.

For Wilson, the momentum is real.

“We have done a really great job of really executing when we needed to. Coach Payton has done a great job of putting us in situations where we are going to have to win in these close games. Obviously, last year we felt like we didn’t really capitalize on those, and this is a great opportunity to establish how we are going to go about it with our thought process this year,” Wilson said. “It all starts with the offensive line, by giving us protection and time to make those throws. I thought Mims did a great job. A big-time play. I am really excited about the guys we have and what we are capable of.”

Broncos' Russell Wilson sees value in playing in preseason

The discipline thread remains woven throughout practice. The yells of “Hurry Up!” from coaches greet the players as they break the huddle. Tempo matters. Payton wants to make the defense uncomfortable, while allowing for more time to survey at the line of scrimmage.

Where can you practice this? How about the first preseason game? Payton plans to play the starters 15-to-18 snaps, following in line with everything being the opposite of a year ago.

Wilson is looking forward to it.

“Playing in the preseason, there are three great things that happen. No. 1 as a player, every time you step in between the white lines it is a gift. The second thing is that you get to figure out who you are as a team in a lot of ways, mentally and emotionally,” Wilson said. “The third thing is, and I remember my rookie years, is that these are moments you will remember forever. As a veteran, it’s about seeing those guys develop and grow.”

Footnotes

Starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey got rolled up on during 9-on-7 drills and limped off. After stretching his legs with the trainers, he exited to the locker room and did not return. There was no update on his condition. …

Promising third receiver Brandon Johnson injured his lower left leg coming out of a break. He slipped — players slipping on the practice field has been a regular occurrence — and went down awkwardly in extreme pain. However, he rose to his feet, tested his leg with toe raises and light jogging before exiting practice. A source told Denver7 that Johnson should be fine. Johnson has been a standout in camp. …

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he spent the summer learning last year’s verbiage for the defense rather than force the players to adjust to his. “That’s what a coach should do,” said Joseph, who indicated that safety Justin Simmons has helped teach him as well. …

Montrell Washington and Kendall Hinton are wearing hoodies with the words “Dawg Culture” on them. Hinton had them made. It fits Washington, who is having a nice camp and has a path to making the team as a receiver if Marvin Mims Jr. is the punt returner. “It’s about having that dawg mentality. Anytime I think something is too hard or I am too tired, I look down at that and remind myself, ‘Let’s lock in. Let’s do this.’”