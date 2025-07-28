ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After two acclimation practices and two days of training camp, it’s hard to fully evaluate the 2025 Denver Broncos. However, it’s easy to see why so many people believe they’re a dark horse contender to make waves in the NFL Playoffs.

“It looks like everybody knows what they’re doing out there,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “This looks like a well-oiled machine, not a learning training camp.”

Denver7 Sports

“You said it’s a well-oiled machine, I would almost call it militaristic,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “They are so on-point, on schedule, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Denver7 Sports

We’re incorporating Your Voice in our Talk of the Town segments, and Steve Vinca wrote in on Facebook: "Best O-line and best defense. Running game and Pro Bowl tight end. 12-14 wins."

Denver7 Sports

“I love the optimism from the fans,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said. “This team feels like they’re further ahead than they were at this point last year. Bo Nix has a lot to do with that.”

Denver7 Sports

Speaking of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, another member of our community believes the Nix hype may be getting out of control.

"Man, everybody needs to calm down and see what [Bo Nix] does in his second year,” Russell Kelly writes on Facebook.

Denver7 Sports

“When the rest of the league ranks him as the 64th best player, I think we may not be hyping him up enough,” Rothschild said. “Yea, whatever, let’s wait and see what happens this year. But he’s legit.”

Denver7 Sports

Adam Martinez asks: "Did the Broncos get a starting running back [RJ Harvey] in the draft?"



You’ll hear the answer to that question and more in this week’s Talk of the Town, in the video player below:

Broncos look like well-oiled machine to start training camp | Talk of the Town