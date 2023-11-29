Broncos' Kareem Jackson to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York

DENVER — Broncos safety Kareem Jackson will head to New York Wednesday to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jackson told Broncos Insider Troy Renck he's looking for "clarity" after being suspended again for unnecessary roughness violations.

"I feel like there's a lot of gray area," Jackson said. "For me, I see a lot of the same things happening around the league that, you know, guys aren't going through what I'm going through."

Jackson, 35, is currently serving a four-game suspension after he hit Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the facemask with his helmet. The safety appealed the suspension but was denied.

Jackson was suspended for two games last month for a series of unnecessary roughness penalties and two ejections.

"Not really sure why I'm being treated the way I'm being treated. I'm making regular football plays — nothing malicious, in my opinion," Jackson said.

The violations have cost Jackson $925,000 in fines, representing 36% of his salary this season — his 14th in the league.

Jackson’s teammates have criticized the league for his suspensions, and have taken exception to critics calling him a dirty player. He is well-respected in the locker room as a mentor and leader and has served as a captain the past two seasons.

"Hopefully something comes of this meeting. I don't think much will cause I don't even think they know," Jackson said. "At this point, I feel like I'm the poster child for whatever they're trying to get across or prove."

Renck caught up with Jackson at Patrick Surtain's Inspire The Dream Gala for his foundation.