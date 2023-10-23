NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson for illegal hit on Packers receiver

ENGLEWOOD — After Kareem Jackson's second ejection this season for a hit on Sunday, the NFL dropped the hammer on the Broncos safety, suspending him four games without pay.

The league announced the decision Monday afternoon. Jackson will appeal. Jackson had previously been fined four times, totaling $89,670, this season. He was thrown out in the second quarter against Washington for launching himself into tight end Logan Thomas.

Against, the Packers, Jackson lowered his head and shoulder into tight end Luke Musgrave, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and an ejection. If the four-game ban stands, Jackson would surrender $558,888 in salary.

While teammates defended Jackson's latest hit — "He hit him with his shoulder and hit his shoulder. Just because it looks bad doesn't mean it is. We are playing football, not flag," tweeted Justin Simmons — the 14-year veteran's prior incidents were weighed against him when determining punishment.

Kareem Jackson has been suspended 4 games for this hit

pic.twitter.com/npXs119yox — PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2023

Per a league release, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for violations of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9 (b)(1) which states that “it is a foul if a player forcibly hits the defenseless player's head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player's neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him."

Jackson, 35, would miss games against Kansas City, at Buffalo, Minnesota and Cleveland. He has appealed previous fines and seen reductions. There is a chance this suspension will be reduced as well since he was not previously banned from games.

Regarding the hit on Musgrave, Runyan informed Jackson, "You delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of a defenseless receiver, when you had the time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."

Broncos coach Sean Payton addressed the issue of Jackson's hit on his Monday conference call.

"I’ve sat on this committee — the NFL Competition Committee — for a number of years. We’re constantly trying to work with and educate the players. There are times when pad levels drop. I know Kareem. I know his heart and I know the way he’s played," Payton said. "I think it’s an easy narrative to say, ‘Well he’s just an old-timer playing in a new-timer’s game.’ When you see the play, his head is removed from the forceable contact. Defenseless is a little bit more of an issue relative to the position the receiver’s in. I just know where he’s at as a player. We’ll keep working on that. I know he’ll keep working on it. He’s someone that’s smart and really wants to do the right thing. It’s one of the toughest parts of our game for the officials, for the players, for all of us involved of getting that to where it’s clear and easy. Sometimes, it’s just not.”

P.J. Locke is Jackson's replacement. Locke delivered a game-sealing interception of Jordan Love in Denver's 19-17 victory over the Packers.

Following Sunday's game, Jackson posted screen shots on Instagram of racist and insulting remarks he received.

