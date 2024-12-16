Broncos pull away from Colts in 4th quarter behind another defensive score, win 31-13

DENVER — The Denver Broncos pulled away from the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter, on the backs of their defense and special teams, for a critical win Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

With the win, the Broncos all but secured a playoff berth.

Entering the fourth quarter down 13-10, Denver scored 14 points in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the frame. Linebacker Nik Bonitto spoiled a Colts trick play, intercepting a double pass by wideout Adonai Mitchell – which goes down in the box score as a fumble because it was behind the line of scrimmage – and taking it 50 yards to the house to put the Broncos up by two scores.

It was Bonitto’s second defensive score in two weeks.

The go-ahead score just five plays earlier, a Bo Nix touchdown pass to fullback Nate Adkins, was set up by a 60-yard Marvin Mims Jr. punt return.

Patrick Surtain II intercepted Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson later in the fourth, giving Denver a short field for an insurance touchdown with 5:48 to play.

The crunch-time burst came after a sluggish first three quarters for the Broncos. Nix threw three interceptions and Denver mustered just 140 yars of offense through the first 45 minutes.

It remained a tight game, though, thanks in part to a Colts blunder. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor broke away for what should have been a 41-yard touchdown run to put the Colts up 20-7, but Taylor dropped the ball just before crossing the goal line for a turnover.

Imagine getting eliminated in the fantasy playoffs because Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball a second earlypic.twitter.com/JE3MQwXXRz — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 15, 2024

Nix finished with 130 yards and three touchdowns, adding another 23 yards on the ground to lead a Denver offense that struggled to get its ground game going. Denver mustered just 193 yards of total offense.

The Broncos moved into the No. 6 seed in the AFC thanks to a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and now has about a 90% chance to make the playoffs, according to NFL.com.

The loss was devastating to Indianapolis’s playoff chances. The Colts, who hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC, now have less than a 10% chance to make the postseason, according to NFL.com.

