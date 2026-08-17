Broncos' Frank Crum embracing Year 3, Wyoming roots and 'Frank the Tank' nickname

DENVER — At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Broncos offensive lineman Frank Crum is hard to miss.

The third-year tackle has also been known as “Frank the Tank” for most of his life.

“It’s been a long-running nickname I’ve had throughout childhood, so I’m glad it still sticks today,” Crum said.

Now entering his third season, Crum is focused on continuing to develop his game. The Broncos drafted the former Wyoming standout in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has become a valuable depth piece at tackle behind veterans Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.

“You’re never comfortable where you’re at, so you’ve got to just keep elevating,” Crum said. “Coach Strief keeps challenging me on both sides, right and left, and so I’m just taking that head-on, keep earning it every day.”

Crum said working behind Bolles and McGlinchey has provided an opportunity to learn from two established NFL veterans.

“These are two stud vets in this league, so I’m fortunate to learn from them,” he said. “Their off-field routine is really good, and I try to model after them.”

Crum has also made an impression on his teammates and coaches with his personality.

“Everybody loves Frank,” one Broncos coach said. “He’s a great time. He’s hard-nosed out here on the football field, but knows how to have fun. We’re very lucky to have Frank Crum here.”

His athleticism has been a major part of his development. Crum played multiple sports growing up, including track, wrestling and basketball, and believes that experience helped him become a better football player.

“I think being a multi-sport athlete for sure helped,” Crum said. “It’s a constant battle, but something you work at.”

His athleticism was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine, where his 40-yard dash and signature long hair helped make him one of the more memorable prospects.

Crum has also already delivered a memorable moment for the Broncos. During last season's AFC Championship run, he became part of a viral moment after his name was featured on the stadium scoreboard.

“It definitely blew up after that,” Crum said. “I was trying to lock in for that AFC Championship Week game, so I really didn’t get a chance to get into it too much until the postseason. But man, that was special. That was cool.”

Away from football, Crum remains connected to Colorado sports. A longtime Colorado Avalanche fan, he said hockey would be the professional sport he'd choose if he could play another sport in Denver.

“I’d love to play hockey,” Crum said. “I love the Colorado Avalanche. I grew up being a fan of Colorado sports, so it’s really cool to be hanging out with the guys and doing it the right way with them.”

Crum also remains connected to his roots in Wyoming. He spent five years playing for the Cowboys and continues to support the program, including working out with the team during the offseason.

That connection will make the upcoming Border War between Wyoming and Colorado State especially interesting.

“I’m still a supporter of the Cowboys,” Crum said. “I try to help them as much as I can. I went up there and worked out with them a little bit this summer. Try to get around Coach Sawvel and that strength staff. It’s good to go back to roots.”

When asked for an early prediction for the Border War, Crum didn't hesitate.

“Go Pokes all the way,” he said. “It’s horns down all day.”

