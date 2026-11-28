DENVER (KMGH) — Broncos Country was thankful for the Kansas City Chiefs losing on Thanksgiving night, but like how people feel after eating Turkey Day leftovers that have been sitting on the counter for too long, many are sick to their stomachs after Denver's 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday in Pittsburgh.

For many, Black Friday comes with traditions.

"You run out to the store and you grab everything that you can grab at a discount," Rene Gallegos told Denver7's Tyler Melito.

WATCH: Broncos fans frustrated with loss to Pittsburgh, but hope is still alive for the season

Broncos fans frustrated with loss to Pittsburgh, but hope is still alive for the season

But this Black Friday, those traditions took a back seat to football in Colorado.

"They could be a Sunday night, Saturday night, Friday, like we just right now at one, and we're here," said Broncos fan Ramiro Martinez.

"I think we got the best fans out here in Colorado," added Jamie Lomeli. "That, and then always Broncos. Every time there's a game, you don't miss one game. Never."

At Number 38 in Denver, Broncos Country showed up and showed out to cheer on their team.

"You almost set your fall schedule based on when the team is home and away," said Nate Lundy of Mile High Sports. "I mean, it's like, hey, we we need to go visit grandma and grandpa. Yeah, but the Broncos have a home game. We can't go that weekend. We got to go the next weekend. I just think that's how Broncos country is wired."

Bar owner Spencer Fronk told Melito Black Friday was a first for them but this is what it's all about.

"We're really trying to build that camaraderie, and it doesn't matter if it's Black Friday. It's a Monday night. It's a Thursday night. It's a Sunday night," Fronk detailed. "It's in the blood, you bleed orange and blue."

For some, like newlyweds Phil Kaplan and Alexandra Mars-Kaplan, they were a house divided at the bar: Phil in his Broncos gear, Alexandra waving her Terrible Towel in her TJ Watt jersey.

"Our first game ever at a mile high was Broncos/Steelers game, and I wore black and gold, and always will when we play them," Alexandra recalled.

"The truth is, when the Broncos aren't playing the Steelers, she's repping Broncos," Phil added. "We're season ticket holders, so when we go to the game, she's wearing Broncos gear. I haven't quite put on Steelers gear ever. I probably won't, but you know, like it's football. It's a way of life for a lot, and so today, and it is what it is."

And while the result was not what Broncos fans were expecting, fans like Billy Sibley say the season is far from over.

"I mean, Chiefs lost last night, so we'll still be in first in division, so think we'll still be in good shape," Sibley outlined.