Broncos fans are changing their X avatars to the same amazing Jarrett Stidham photo ahead of AFC Championship

DENVER — Broncos Country is rallying around backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the social media site X ahead of his first start of the season in the AFC Championship.

Fans are changing their profile photos on the site to the same image depicting Stidham in one of the sports world’s most famous memes.

Broncos fans, did we miss the memo?



The show account for TV host Kay Adams signal-boosted the trend Wednesday morning, with fans chiming in with calls for her show to join the movement. The replies were filled with puns (of varying degrees of appropriateness for this article’s purposes) with the quarterback’s last name – with one of the more publishable quips involving “Stidizenship” in Broncos Country.

It’s a spoof on a famous image of Lebron James during the 2016 NBA Finals, showing the superstar donning sunglasses and earbuds before mounting the first NBA Finals comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

It’s considered one of the most impressive postseason runs in recent sports history.

Stidham, of course, faces a difficult task: Taking the reins of Denver’s offense without having thrown a pass that counted in over a year, against the AFC’s No. 2 seed in the conference championship game.

ESPN Bet has the Broncos as the largest home underdog in a conference championship since the AFL/NFL merger more than a half-century ago. And at least one Boston TV prognosticator is all but punching the Pats’ ticket to the Super Bowl ahead of the matchup with Stidham, who played his first two season with New England to lukewarm results.

