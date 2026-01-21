Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broncos fans are changing their X avatars to the same amazing Jarrett Stidham photo ahead of AFC Championship

Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu joins WCVB in Boston to break down the Broncos-Patriots matchup – and specifically how Denver can win with Jarrett Stidham at the helm of the offense.
'Don't book tickets to the Super Bowl': TV folks in Boston doubt Jarrett Stidham. Can he shock the world?
DENVER — Broncos Country is rallying around backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the social media site X ahead of his first start of the season in the AFC Championship.

Fans are changing their profile photos on the site to the same image depicting Stidham in one of the sports world’s most famous memes.

The show account for TV host Kay Adams signal-boosted the trend Wednesday morning, with fans chiming in with calls for her show to join the movement. The replies were filled with puns (of varying degrees of appropriateness for this article’s purposes) with the quarterback’s last name – with one of the more publishable quips involving “Stidizenship” in Broncos Country.

It’s a spoof on a famous image of Lebron James during the 2016 NBA Finals, showing the superstar donning sunglasses and earbuds before mounting the first NBA Finals comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

It’s considered one of the most impressive postseason runs in recent sports history.

Stidham, of course, faces a difficult task: Taking the reins of Denver’s offense without having thrown a pass that counted in over a year, against the AFC’s No. 2 seed in the conference championship game.

ESPN Bet has the Broncos as the largest home underdog in a conference championship since the AFL/NFL merger more than a half-century ago. And at least one Boston TV prognosticator is all but punching the Pats’ ticket to the Super Bowl ahead of the matchup with Stidham, who played his first two season with New England to lukewarm results.

Denver7’s Lionel Bienvenu was a guest on WCVB-TV this week to defend the Broncos’ chances with Stidham at the helm. Watch that exchange in the video player below:

