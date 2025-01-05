Broncos fan tailgate big game despite frosty temps

DENVER — With the playoffs on the line and history in the making, the frigid temperatures didn't stop diehard Broncos fans from supporting their team Sunday.

Hundreds of tailgaters packed the parking lot at Empower Field at Mile High before the game against the Chiefs, including fans Justin Martinez and Chantel Sandoval, who met at a Broncos versus Cowboys tailgate fifteen years ago.

"I was actually just walking down by his tailgate," Sandoval said. "He said, 'Oh hey, hi, would you like to have a beer?' And I was like, 'Sure!' And he was out of beer."

Today, that love for each other and the Denver Broncos is what gets them out to Mile High Stadium every game, even with frosty weather and temperatures in the 30s.

"This morning was hard to get up," Martinez said. "It was freezing cold this morning."

Their tailgate included New Year decorations, a drink selection local bars may envy, and warm food set up hours before the game.

"Pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, chicken salad, pasta salad, salsa, and pozole. It doesn’t go with it, but it’s so cold I’m like, I have to have some type of soup," Sandoval said.

They make all the food and welcome between 60-100 friends, family, and tailgaters to start the party early.

Because to Martinez and Sandoval, the Bronco community means everything.

"On Monday after a Bronco game, everybody’s happy," Martinez said.

With the playoffs on the line and history in the making, not even temperatures in the 30s could keep fans like them away.

"It really doesn’t matter who’s playing and who’s not. We have to win this game," Martinez said. "We’ve come so far."

Sunday's game is a must-win for the Broncos if they want to extend their season. A win and a 10-7 record, or a tie and a 9-7-1 record, would put them ahead of the 9-8 Bengals and out of reach of the 8-8 Dolphins.