Broncos Country elated after nailbiter win against Browns in prime time on Monday night

DENVER — Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix came out on top during his first Monday Night Football game, squeaking out a 41-32 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Before the game started, Broncos fans got in the spirit outside of Empower Field at Mile High as they tailgated.

Kass Oltmann and Travis Casper call themselves the "Broncos Roadwarriors." They traveled to Monday night's game from Elk, Nevada — their first home game of the season.

Denver Broncos Broncos return two INTs for touchdowns, top Browns 41-32 in MNF thriller Landon Haaf

"They've absolutely had some great games, and I want to see that defense keep doing what it's doing — getting a hold of Jameis and making him do what Jameis does, turn the ball over," Oltmann said.

He and Casper have been traveling to Broncos games across the country for years. They told Denver7 this season — and this game, specifically — feel different than the rest.

"I feel it, man. It's the atmosphere in this parking lot all day today. It's been nothing but positive energy," Oltmann said. "Broncos Country, let's make the playoffs this year. It's been about 10 years, and it's gonna happen."

Hear from Bo Nix in the video player below:

Broncos QB Bo Nix shares highlights, critiques after team's close win over Browns

Scott Hood told Denver7 he was hoping for the best game possible but was keeping a close eye on Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

"I mean, we cannot let Jameson Winston become Good Jameis. We want Bad Jameis. We want him out there throwing four or five picks. We don't want him out there taking over a game, and I don't think he will. Not with our defense," Hood said.

After enjoying a nice bye-week, the Broncos will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 15. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.