Broncos return two INTs for touchdowns, top Browns 41-32 in MNF thriller

DENVER — The Denver Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns and topped the Cleveland Browns 41-32 despite surrendering over 550 yards of offense in a Monday night thriller.

The second pick-six, taken 46 yards to the house by Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian, put Denver ahead by two scores with less than two minutes to play. Linebacker Nik Bonnito had returned an interception 71 yards for a score late in the second quarter.

A third interception at the goal line – returned 56 yards but not to paydirt by linebacker Cody Barton – stymied a possible Cleveland scoring drive in the closing seconds and sealed the game.

Denver won to move to 8-5 and up their playoff chances to better than 80%, despite a pedestrian night from quarterback Bo Nix. The rookie completed just 18 of 35 passes for 294 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

His counterpart, Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston, recorded a Browns franchise record 497 yards passing with four touchdowns to go with his three interceptions.



Monday's game aired on Denver7. Lionel, Nick and the crew had instant reaction on Denver7 postgame. Watch analysis, fan reaction in the video player below:



Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy had a monster game against his former team – he played his first four seasons with Denver – hauling in 9 passes for 235 yards and a 70-yard score. It was the most receiving yards by an NFL receiver against his former team in league history.

It was a slow start for Nix, who completed just 5 of his first 13 passes and was intercepted early in the second quarter. The offensive play of the night was a 93-yard touchdown pass from Nix to Marvin Mims Jr. in the third quarter that put Denver up by 11.

This story will be updated.