Broncos-Chiefs to air on Denver7 Thursday – but you can still watch ‘Bachelor’

The Denver Broncos will try to snap a 15-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night, and you can watch the rivalry game on Denver7.

Even in a disappointing 2022 season, the Broncos lost a pair of one-score games – 34-28 on Dec. 11 and 27-24 on New Year’s Day – to keep the streak alive. The last time they beat the Chiefs was Sept. 17, 2015 – more than 2,900 days ago.

Sean Payton’s Broncos visit Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the first of two tilts with the Chiefs this season with a disappointing 1-4 record and a surprising, 32nd-ranked defense. The Chiefs’ offense, which has at times looked like a shell of its vaunted self from recent years, could be without star tight end Travis Kelce, who sprained his ankle on Sunday and was listed as questionable for the contest as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of the publishing of this article, we don't yet know if Taylor Swift – who Kelce is rumored to be dating – will be in attendance on Thursday.

Denver7 will have an hour of local news before kickoff, and will have all the highlights from the game as part of post-game news programming right after the final whistle.

This year's Thursday Night Football games are traditionally streamed on Amazon Prime.

With the Broncos on Denver7, many will be asking: What about the Bachelor double-feature that airs on Thursday nights?

Both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise – in that order – will air on our sister station, Local3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. We will not air the typical broadcast of Denver7 News on Local3 at 8 p.m. with ABC programming filling the primetime window.