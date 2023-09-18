Watch Now
MNF on Denver7: How to watch the Denver Broncos, other NFL teams in Denver

The new NFL schedule adds to Denver7's football lineup which includes the November 13 Denver Broncos game against the Buffalo Bills and October 12 Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 18:31:03-04

DENVER — Denver7 is your local home to Monday Night Football this fall as a slew of NFL games were added to the station’s schedule, which already included several NFL match ups, including Denver Broncos games.

ABC announced it extended 10 additional games which will air on Denver7 throughout October and November.

The new NFL schedule adds to Denver7's football lineup which includes the Monday, November 13 Denver Broncos game against the Buffalo Bills and the Thursday, October 12 Amazon Prime game featuring the Denver Broncos vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver7 Sports Team will have full pre- and post game coverage throughout the NFL season and Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck will have the latest news for Denver fans.

Click there for the latest Denver7 schedule and scroll below to see the full schedule of NFL games on Denver7.

Monday, September 18, 2023
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburg Steelers

Monday, September 25, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, October 2, 2023
Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

Monday, October 9, 2023
Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Thursday, October 12, 2023
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, October 16, 2023
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, October 23, 2023
San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Monday, October 30, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

Monday, November 6, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Monday, November 13, 2023
Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Monday, November 20, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, November 27, 2023
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Monday, December 4, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Monday, December 11, 2023
Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

Monday, December 18, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

Monday, December 25, 2023
Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, December 30, 2023
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Monday, January 15, 2024
Super Wild Card game

