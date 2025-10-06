DENVER — The Broncos are so back!

After a topsy-turvy start to the season, Denver is coming off back-to-back victories, including a signature victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles — and that’s what everybody in this town is talking about.

“I can tell you the Broncos will be the Talk of the Town around the NFL this week,” said Denver7 Sports reporter Nick Rothschild. “It’s the biggest win of the week.”

Denver Broncos Broncos mount 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat Eagles in Philly The Associated Press

Denver’s 21-17 win over the Eagles proved that they’re trending in the right direction and, barring the catastrophic collapses we’ve seen this season, they are as good a team as any in the NFL.

“They needed to show us that they can win these close games, and they finally got it done,” said Denver7 Sports reporter Bradey King.

In this week’s Talk of the Town, the Denver7 Sports crew breaks down their favorite moments from the big victory in Philly and breaks down what this means for the Broncos going forward.

“When you look at the numbers on this thing, the Broncos dominated, especially in the second half,” said Denver7 Sports director Lionel Bienvenu. “Rush yards — 130 for the Broncos, just 45 for the Eagles. This team had won 15 out of 16 at home!”



Watch this week's full Talk of the Town episode below

Broncos are the talk of the NFL after signature win against Eagles | Talk of the Town

The Broncos scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, and now they turn their attention to an international clash with the winless New York Jets.

“Sean Payton loves to use these extended road trips as platforms for team bonding,” said Rothschild. “Galvanize the group, take them on the road, and now they’ll get to do it off the biggest win of the season."

The Jets and Broncos face off on October 12, and you can watch the game right here on Denver7!