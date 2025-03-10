Talk of the Town: Another Nuggets national-TV disappointment, Broncos free agency

DENVER — After another disappointing national TV loss for the Denver Nuggets, the Denver7 Sports team discusses how injuries seem to be derailing this once-promising season. Nick Rothschild says the team will not win an NBA title without Aaron Gordon.

“If Aaron Gordon is not able to play the way that he plays physically, this team is not the same and they will not be able to stand up in the Western Conference,” says Rothschild.

“What I want to see is some of the other guys like Jamal Murray, when Nikola Jokic is not on his A game, I think Murray is the guy they look to as a leader to fill that role,” says Bradey King. “I need him to step up day in and day out if this Nuggets team wants to make a run.”

Despite the unsatisfying result in losing to Oklahoma City, there was one glowing silver lining: Michael Porter Jr.

“His effort against Oklahoma City and honestly over the last few weeks has been unbelievable,” says Rothschild. “He gets a lot of flak in Denver for [so-called] defensive effort sometimes, and not looking as engaged as people think he should be, but this is a guy who’s an integral part of this team and he’s playing like it right now.”

It's free agency season in the NFL and teams are wheeling and dealing! Rothschild and King debate where they think the Broncos should invest their resources.

“I think they need a pass catcher and I’m going the tight end route,” says King. “A name floating around that I like is Juwan Johnson, Sean Payton drafted him back in 2020, so you know he likes his guys that he gets to hand-pick.”

“They need to put money into that inside linebacker position,” says Rothschild. “The better the defense plays the easier the offense’s job is and the less of a load Bo Nix has to carry.”

Plus, Von Miller was released by Buffalo – is a return to Denver in the making? Watch this week’s Talk of the Town to find out!

