Broncos 2024 Schedule: Wilson returns to Denver, while Payton returns to New Orleans

DENVER — The NFL released its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday, and it includes two major reunions for the Broncos.

2024 kicks off in the same place as 2022 — Lumen Field in Seattle. Just two years ago, then Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stepped back into Seattle, carrying the hope of Broncos Country on his back. That hope lasted less than 60 minutes, as the Broncos lost to the Seahawks 17-16, including Brandon McManus missing a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter. That ride spiraled into a runaway train that crashed and burned (again), leading to another Broncos quarterback search.

A for effort here... but you get Sir Lewis Hamilton to help with your schedule release video and THIS is what you come up with???? #Denver7 https://t.co/DF0OFW5Wkk — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) May 16, 2024

Speaking of Wilson, he makes his return to the Mile High City in Week 2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game could very much end up being on Sunday Night Football — if Wilson wins the starting job in a battle against former Bears QB Justin Fields.

The reunions continue in Week 7 as head coach Sean Payton leads the Broncos down to the bayou to take on his former team, the New Orleans Saints. This is the first of only two confirmed national television games for Denver this season. The battle in the Big Easy will be on Thursday Night Football. The second nationally televised game comes in Week 13 when the Broncos host former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Elsewhere on the schedule, the Broncos will travel to the Big Apple in Week 4 to take on Aaron Rodgers (theoretically, barring injury) and the New York Jets. Their first AFC West battle of the season comes the following week, hosting the hated Las Vegas Raiders.

There's a brutal stretch in the middle of the season, including Week 9 in Baltimore and Week 10 in Kansas City. The Broncos won't get their bye week break until Week 14.

To wrap up the season, the Broncos will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Broncos have the 20th most difficult strength of schedule for 2024 based on their opponent's win percentage from 2023.

2024-2025 Denver Broncos Schedule