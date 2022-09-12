As Russell Wilson returns to Seattle, a look back at how Broncos QBs have fared against former teams

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson makes his highly anticipated return to Seattle tonight on Monday Night Football and looks to beat his former team – something past Broncos quarterbacks have struggled with over the franchise’s history.

All of the neighbors favor a victory for Wilson when he returns to Lumen Field Monday night. He is 10-3 all time on Monday Night Football, has not lost a season opener since 2018 (to Denver, actually), and is 7-3 with 29 touchdowns and just one interception over his past 10 games in September.

Seattle fans are expected to boo Wilson after he left Seattle in a trade this offseason and signed a five-year, $245 million contract with $124 million guaranteed two weeks ago.

The Broncos come into the 2022 season opener, which will be televised on Denver7, favored by 6.5 points over the Seahawks. But if Wilson and the Broncos beat Seattle, it would be a somewhat rare feat for a Broncos quarterback playing against his former team.

Broncos quarterbacks are 8-13-1 against their former teams all-time, including losing records from the past two Broncos quarterbacks who played against their previous teams. The full list is as follows:

AP Photo San Francisco 49ers linebacker Skip Vanderbundt gets to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Pete Liske and prevents him from getting a pass off while throwing Liske for an 8-yard loss in the third quarter of game in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1971. Eagles could manage only a field goal against the 49ers defense as the 49ers won, 31-3. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Pete Liske — 1-0 vs. New York Jets

Liske started 11 of the 18 games in which he appeared for the Broncos in the 1969 and 1970 seasons and went 6-5 overall for Denver. He only appeared in two games in 1964 with the Jets, but beat them 21-19 in September 1969 with the Broncos.

AP Photo Jacque MacKinnon (38) of the Chargers receiving a 17-yard pass from quarterback Steve Tensi in Miami, Fla., August 13, 1967. Defending Miami are Dolphin defensive backs Ross O'Hanley (46) and Pete Jacques (behind MacKinnon. (AP Photo)

Steve Tensi — 1-5 vs. San Diego Chargers

Tensi joined the Broncos in 1967 after two seasons with the Chargers in which he only started two games. He would start 32 of 41 games in which he appeared with the Broncos, earning a 10-21-1 record. He did not fare well against his former team, winning a Nov. 2, 1969, matchup 13-0 but losing all five other games the Broncos played San Diego.

AP Photo Floyd Little (44) Denver Broncos back, plunges over the goal line from the 1-yard line for a second period touchdown in a Broncos Philadelphia Eagles pro-football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 1971, Philadelphia, Pa. In background is Broncos quarterback Don Horn (13). Eagles trying vainly to block score are end Dick Harris (84), linebacker Tim Rossovich (82) safety Bill Bradley (28) and end Steve Zabel (89). Eagles won, 17-16. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

Don Horn — 0-1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Horn had spent four seasons with the Packers before joining Denver for the 1971 season, in which he would start all nine games. But he lost to Green Bay 34-13 in the lone matchup against his former team, finishing with a 48% completion percentage in the September 1971 matchup.

AP Photo Denver Broncos running back Bobby Anderson takes a second quarter screen pass from quarterback Steve Ramsey to the Steelers 24-yard line for a gain of 22 yards, setting up their second score, a field goal, at Pittsburgh, Nov. 28, 1971. Steelers in one defense are Andy Russell (34), Mel Blount (47), and Ben McGee, on ground. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Steve Ramsey — 1-0 vs. New Orleans

After playing in one game in the 1970 season for the Saints, throwing two passes but completing neither of them, Ramsey joined the Broncos in the 1971 season, where he would play through the 1976 season. In his lone game against the Saints, in October 1974, he led the Broncos to a 33-17 win, finishing with 295 yards passing and two touchdowns.

AP Photo Denver Broncos left safety Charles Greer (20) shown as he lands on the back of Houston Oilers Mac Haik (86) after he took a 24-yard pass from his quarterback Charley Johnson at the Houston Astrodome, Nov. 29, 1970, Houston, Tex. The pass came during the second quarter of the game. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Charley Johnson — 2-0-1 overall (0-0-1 vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2-0 vs. Houston Oilers)

Johnson played 15 seasons of professional football and finished out his career with the Broncos from 1972 through 1975, during which he finished with a 20-18-3 record. He played the first nine seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, then spent two seasons with the Oilers. During his Broncos career, he played against the Cardinals once – ending in a 17-17 tie in November 1973. He won both matchups with the Broncos against Houston – in October 1973 and December 1974 – and finished with a 60% completion percentage, 433 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

AP Photo Denver quarterback Craig Morton is hit by Randy White (54) of Dallas after a pass that was intercepted and eventually led to a Dallas touchdown in first quarter Super Bowl XII action in New Orleans, Jan. 15, 1978. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Craig Morton — 1-2 overall (0-2 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1-0 vs. New York Giants)

Morton played 18 years of professional football and rounded out his career with six years in Denver, where he compiled a 41-23 record over six seasons. He started his career with the Dallas Cowboys before playing with the New York Giants for 2 ½ years – the only place he had a losing record. While with the Broncos, Morton lost to the Cowboys 14-6 in December 1977, though he only attempted one pass, then again about a month later in the playoffs, when the Broncos lost 17-10 and Morton went 4-of-15 for 39 yards and four interceptions. He played one game against the Giants while with Denver, ending in a 14-9 win in October 1980.

AP Photo A Steve DeBerg pass for Rick Upchurch (80) falls incomplete after being hit by Seattle's Ken Easley (45) late in the second quarter of their game in Seattle, Nov. 7, 1983. Easley and Keith Simpson (42) were defending. Seattle won, 27-19. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Steve DeBerg — 1-0 vs. San Francisco 49ers

DeBerg appeared over three seasons in Denver, finishing with a 5-6 record in the games he started for the Broncos. He started his career with the 49ers and won his only matchup as Broncos quarterback against his former team, a 24-21 victory in September 1982.

AP Photo Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum looks to throw against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Case Keenum — 0-2 overall (0-1 vs. Houston Texans, 0-1 vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Keenum started all 16 games for the Broncos during the 2018 season, leading the team to a 6-10 record during his lone season in Denver. He had previously played for Houston, St. Louis/Los Angeles and Minnesota. He played against both the Texans and Rams during his season with the Broncos and lost both games. He lost in October to the Rams 23-20, and in November to Houston, 19-17, though he had 612 yards passing, three touchdowns and just one interception in the two games.

AP Photo FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 39-33. After five straight victories to open the season with his new team, the Broncos, Manning was on his way to his record fifth MVP award while setting all sorts of league passing marks. The matchup with the Colts in Indianapolis was ballyhooed like the second coming, but despite Manning's brilliance _ three touchdown passes, 386 yards in the air _ his replacement, Andrew Luck, got the win 39-33. “I am kind of relieved in some ways that this game is over,” he said at the end of a long night. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Peyton Manning — 1-3 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Though Manning is widely lauded as one of the Broncos best two quarterbacks ever, he did not fare well against the team where he spent the first 13 seasons of his career, the Indianapolis Colts. Though he compiled a 45-12 regular season record in Denver, two of those losses came to the Colts, and he would lose to Indy again in the playoffs. Peyton lost his first game against the Colts, during Week 7 of the 2013 season, 39-33 despite 386 yards passing and three touchdowns. He would win the next matchup during Week 1 of the 2014 season, 31-24, finishing with 269 yards passing and three touchdowns. But the Broncos lost to the Colts in the playoffs, 24-13. And in Week 9 of the next season, the Broncos would fall to the Colts 27-24.

AP Photo Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) is brought down from behind by Leo Wisniewski of the Baltimore Colts after being ran out of the pocket by the Colts defense, Sunday, Sept. 11, 1983, Baltimore, Md. The action took place in the first quarter of their game. (AP Photo/Bill Smith)

**John Elway — 2-0 vs. Baltimore Colts

This one doesn’t really count because Elway technically never played for the Baltimore Colts, who traded him to Denver after the 1983 draft because Elway did not want to play there. He would go on to play to the Colts twice during his rookie season, beating them both times. First, the Broncos beat Baltimore 17-10 in Week 2, then 21-19 in Week 15. Elway’s performances in each game were vastly different: He finished with a 43% completion percentage, 106 yards passing, and no scores in the first game. In the second, he had a 52% completion percentage, 345 yards passing and three touchdowns.

