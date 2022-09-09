Broncos kick off season on Monday Night Football at Seattle on Denver7

DENVER — The Broncos kick off the 2022 NFL season on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks Monday, as Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in a highly-anticipated matchup that will air on Denver7.

The Denver7 sports and news teams will have full coverage of the season opener from Seattle starting Saturday evening, which will continue Sunday and through the day Monday leading up to kickoff at 6:15 p.m. MT on Denver7 and ESPN.

The full team will have coverage during an hour-long Denver7 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, and full postgame coverage to follow the game.

As of Friday, the Broncos are 6.5-point favorites over the Seahawks as they seek to win their second season opener in a row. The Broncos beat the New York Giants 27-13 in last year’s season opener.

Stick with Denver7 and Broncos Insider Troy Renck throughout the weekend and Monday for the latest updates from Seattle and for full coverage of what fans hope will be a 1-0 start.

The full schedule of Broncos and NFL games that will air on Denver7 can be found below (Broncos games highlighted):