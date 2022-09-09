Watch Now
Broncos kick off season on Monday Night Football at Seattle on Denver7

Denver7 team will have coverage from Seattle starting Saturday
Russell Wilson
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Russell Wilson
Posted at 2:13 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:13:50-04

DENVER — The Broncos kick off the 2022 NFL season on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks Monday, as Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in a highly-anticipated matchup that will air on Denver7.

The Denver7 sports and news teams will have full coverage of the season opener from Seattle starting Saturday evening, which will continue Sunday and through the day Monday leading up to kickoff at 6:15 p.m. MT on Denver7 and ESPN.

MORE: Take it and Run. Best ground game could determine winner Monday night
MORE: Broncos QB Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as villain in Monday Night opener

The full team will have coverage during an hour-long Denver7 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, and full postgame coverage to follow the game.

As of Friday, the Broncos are 6.5-point favorites over the Seahawks as they seek to win their second season opener in a row. The Broncos beat the New York Giants 27-13 in last year’s season opener.

Stick with Denver7 and Broncos Insider Troy Renck throughout the weekend and Monday for the latest updates from Seattle and for full coverage of what fans hope will be a 1-0 start.

The full schedule of Broncos and NFL games that will air on Denver7 can be found below (Broncos games highlighted):

  • Monday, Sept. 12 — Broncos at Seahawks on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 19 — Vikings at Eagles on Monday Night Football — 6:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 26 — Cowboys at Giants on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 — Broncos at Colts on Amazon Prime and Denver7 — 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 17 — Broncos at Chargers on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30 — Broncos at Jaguars in London — 7:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 — Rams at Packers on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 2 — Bills at Bengals on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 — Teams TBD on Monday Night Football – 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 — Teams TBD on Monday Night Football — 5:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
