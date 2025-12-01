Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch Broncos-Chiefs on Christmas on Denver7: Game time, TV info, countdown clock

Denver7 will air a special pregame newscast at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT.
Ho-Ho-Bo!

The Denver Broncos take on their vaunted rival the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day – Thursday, Dec. 25 – and you can watch the game on Denver7.

Denver7 will air a special pregame newscast at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT.

We're counting down the seconds until kickoff here:

You can just put away the remote, too.

After the Broncos game, the remainder of the Nuggets-Timberwolves game – which tips off at 8:30 p.m. on The Spot Denver 3 – will air on Denver7.

The Broncos game on Denver7 will cause a shift in the regularly-scheduled Christmas Day lineup. Here's how the broadcast of those games looks:

  • 10 a.m. – Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
  • 12:30 p.m. – San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • 3 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
  • 5:30 p.m. – Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Game will air on The Spot Denver 3)
  • 8:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Begins on The Spot Denver 3)
