Watch Broncos-Chiefs on Christmas on Denver7: Game time, TV info, countdown clock

Ho-Ho-Bo!

The Denver Broncos take on their vaunted rival the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day – Thursday, Dec. 25 – and you can watch the game on Denver7.

Denver7 will air a special pregame newscast at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT.

We're counting down the seconds until kickoff here:

You can just put away the remote, too.

After the Broncos game, the remainder of the Nuggets-Timberwolves game – which tips off at 8:30 p.m. on The Spot Denver 3 – will air on Denver7.

The Broncos game on Denver7 will cause a shift in the regularly-scheduled Christmas Day lineup. Here's how the broadcast of those games looks:

