5,280-foot move? The Broncos have a chance to do a perfectly Denver thing with their new stadium

DENVER — The Broncos have a chance to do something quintessentially Denver with their proposed build of a new stadium in nearby Burnham Yard.

Team ownership and civic leaders on Tuesday announced plans for a Burnham Yard build, including a privately funded, retractable-roof stadium set to open in 2031 and mixed-use development surrounding it.

Burnham Yard, of course, is located just southeast of the current Empower Field site opposite the spaghetti junction at I-25 and Colfax – and it could be just the perfect distance away.



Stephanie Butzer, the eagle-eyed digital executive producer here at the station, was mapping the move and noticed that a potential stadium could sit exactly 5,280 feet from the existing stadium.

For example, according to a Google Maps measurement, a 5,280-foot radius from the famous white bronco that overlooks the south endzone of Empower Field would put you in the midst of a set of buildings that were recently torn down in central Burnham Yard.

The proposed stadium – and surrounding area – are still in the design phase and are subject to at least a year’s worth of community review, leaders said Tuesday. So, we don’t know where exactly the proposed stadium would sit within Burnham Yard.

But the opportunity exists for designers and developers to truly embrace the Mile High mantra and separate the two stadiums by exactly one mile.

