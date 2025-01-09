Wild list of key injured players piles up with defensemen Brodin and Faber out vs. Avalanche

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have added defensemen Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber to their list of key injured players and left them out of the lineup for their game against Colorado. Brodin’s status is day to day. He has a lower-body injury from blocking a shot late in a game against St. Louis. Wild coach John Hynes had no update on the timetable for the return of Faber. He has an upper-body injury that also occurred against the Blues. Minnesota is missing three of its top four defensemen, with captain Jared Spurgeon also out with a lower-body injury.

