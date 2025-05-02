Nichushkin nets two as Avalanche win a wild, back-and-forth Game 6 over Stars, 7-4

DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche won a high-octane Game 6 over the Dallas Stars, 7-4, Thursday night at Ball Arena.
Nichushkin scored the first goal and the game-tying goal for Colorado, which raced out to a 2-0 lead behind 20 first-period shots before surrendering four goals in the second period.
Nathan MacKinnon was officially credited with the go-ahead goal for the Avs midway through the third period on what was actually an own-goal by Dallas, as an attempt to clear the puck ricocheted off the torso of Stars center Colin Blackwell and into the net.
Josh Manson and Cale Makar poured in two empty-netters for Colorado in the final minutes.
The Avalanche came out with a vengeance in the first period, firing those 20 shots and logging 22 hits. A Nichushkin wrister deflected into the net to open the scoring. Artturi Lehkonen flicked a rebound past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger with 1:20 left in the first to put Colorado up 2-0.
Former Av Mikko Rantanen scored one goal and assisted on three others in the second period to give Dallas a 4-3 lead entering the third.
A magnificent bit of finesse from Nichushkin tied the game, as he kicked a rebounded puck down to his stick and snuck it past Oettinger.
