Rantanen records hat trick in 600th game and adds two assists as the Avalanche drill Pittsburgh 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mikko Rantanen collected his 10th career hat trick and added two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2.

Rantanen flipped in a puck over Tristan Jarry late in the first period for his 16th goal of the season. He picked up his 17th early in the second and added an empty netter late to celebrate his 600th game in style.

Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and four assists for Colorado, which finished 4-1 on a five-game road trip.

Michael Bunting and Cody Glass scored for Pittsburgh, which lost for just the second time in its last seven games.