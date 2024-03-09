Watch Now
Nichushkin scores OT winner in return to lineup, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, right, collects the puck next to Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 8, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 01:03:39-05

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal 2:32 into overtime in his return to the lineup after a two-month absence, Alexandar Georgiev stopped a penalty shot late in regulation and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1.

Nichushkin knocked in the winner shortly after Kirill Kaprizov drew a penalty for hooking.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 32 games with two assists.

Nichushkin returned after receiving care through the player assistance program. It was his first game since Jan. 10.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal 42 seconds into the game for the Avalanche.

Brock Faber scored for Minnesota.

