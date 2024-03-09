Nichushkin scores OT winner in return to lineup, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal 2:32 into overtime in his return to the lineup after a two-month absence, Alexandar Georgiev stopped a penalty shot late in regulation and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1.

Nichushkin knocked in the winner shortly after Kirill Kaprizov drew a penalty for hooking.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 32 games with two assists.

Nichushkin returned after receiving care through the player assistance program. It was his first game since Jan. 10.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal 42 seconds into the game for the Avalanche.

Brock Faber scored for Minnesota.