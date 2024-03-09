Watch Now
Denver International Airport to close 'large portion' of Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot to conduct repairs

The airport will close more than 4,500 spots beginning on April 7.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Mar 08, 2024
DENVER — Denver International Airport announced Friday it will close a "large portion" of the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot in order to conduct repairs.

The airport will shut down more than 4,500 spaces in Sections 3 and 4 beginning on April 7. The shuttle shelter locations in Sections 3 and 4 will also close.

DIA officials said the closure is necessary for the repairs, which include reconstructing the shelter islands and curbs, installing new snow storage pads, updating the lot's drainage, and repaving and restriping the lot.

Roughly 4,500 spaces on the northern side of the lot will remain open. The shuttle shelter locations in Sections 1 and 2 will also remain open for service, according to airport officials.

Travelers will have regular access to the Long's Peak Shuttle Lot beginning on April 1. The lot will open daily from 3 a.m. to midnight. The airport will provide shuttle service to the lot regardless of the time of day, according to DIA.

In the event Pikes Peak and Long's Peak reach capacity, passengers can use the East Economy, West Economy, East Garage, West Garage and 61st and Peña parking lots. Travelers can view real-time parking availability through this link.

DIA expects to reopen the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot to its full capacity in September.

