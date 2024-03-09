Watch Now
Nichushkin returns to lineup for Avalanche after receiving care from player assistance program

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Boston Bruins in a shootout of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Denver. Nichushkin has been cleared to resume practicing with the Colorado Avalanche after receiving care from the player assistance program. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, that Nichushkin has entered the follow-up care phase.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 00:08:25-05

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin returned to the lineup Friday against Minnesota after receiving care through the player assistance program. It was his first game since Jan. 10.

The 29-year-old Russian became the second Colorado player to take part in the joint league-union program this season after defenseman Samuel Girard.

Nichushkin has 22 goals and 20 assists in 40 games this season. This was the 499th regular season game of his career.

The Avalanche will have a new look against the Wild after acquiring forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime, along with defenseman Sean Walker, in deals before the trade deadline.

