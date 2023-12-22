Girard cleared to practice with the Avalanche after getting care from the player assistance program

NEW YORK (AP) — Samuel Girard has been cleared to resume practicing with the Colorado Avalanche after receiving care from the player assistance program.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that Girard has entered the follow-up care phase.

He has not yet been cleared to resume playing in games.

Girard last month cited anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse as the reason for entering the program.

The 25-year-old defenseman previously was away from the team for personal reasons.