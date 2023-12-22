Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Girard cleared to practice with the Avalanche after getting care from the player assistance program

Avs D Samuel Girard out for Game 3 with upper-body injury
2018 Getty Images
Jonathan Daniel
<p>CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 20: Samuel Girard #49 of the Colorado Avalanche hits the ice after shooting against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on March 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</p>
Avs D Samuel Girard out for Game 3 with upper-body injury
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 15:47:07-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Samuel Girard has been cleared to resume practicing with the Colorado Avalanche after receiving care from the player assistance program.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that Girard has entered the follow-up care phase.

He has not yet been cleared to resume playing in games.

Girard last month cited anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse as the reason for entering the program.

The 25-year-old defenseman previously was away from the team for personal reasons.

Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018