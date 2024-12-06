Watch Now
Necas, Svechnikov lead Hurricanes to 5-3 win over Avalanche

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and three assists for his first career four-point game, and Eric Robinson, Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Hurricanes.

Pyotr Kochetkov had 17 saves for his first victory since Nov. 20.

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado. Cale Makar had two assists and Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 shots in his first start with the Avalanche.

