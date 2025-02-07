Nathan MacKinnon has 3 assists to regain NHL points lead and help Avalanche beat Flames 4-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three second-period assists to regain the NHL points lead, Martin Necas scored twice and added an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night.

MacKinnon has 83 points on 20 goals and an NHL-best 63 assists — to take a two-point lead over Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, with the Avalanche set to face the Oilers on Friday night.

Cale Makar had his 20th goal of the season for Colorado. Artturi Lehkonen also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 27 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his team-leading 21st goal for Calgary. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson also scored and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves.