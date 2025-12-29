Necas scores twice, MacKinnon gets shootout winner, Avs top Knights 6-5 Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Martin Necas scored two goals in regulation and another during the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Saturday night.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado in the shootout, while Mitch Marner was the only one to score for the Knights.

Colorado, which extended its win streak to seven games, has registered points in 27 of its last 28 games. The Avalanche are 23-1-4 during that stretch.

The Avs also improved to 9-1-2 in their last 12 on the road.

Colorado is the only team in the NHL with at least 60 points, sitting atop the Central Division with 63.

Vegas has now lost four of its last five, having split the first two of a four-game homestand. In earning a point for the 10th time in 12 games, the Knights took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with 45 points, one point ahead of both Anaheim and Edmonton.

After Vegas blew a pair of two-goal leads, allowing the Avalanche to tie the game in the second and third periods, it appeared to seize momentum when Colton Sissons scored with four minutes left in regulation.

But Artturi Lehkonen’s goal with 1:57 left tied the game and forced the Knights to their 15th overtime this season. Vegas is 4-11 in overtime this season, including 1-5 in shootouts.

Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon added goals for the Avalanche. Scott Wedgewood stopped 20 shots.

Alexander Holtz, Ivan Barbashev, Ben Hutton and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights, while Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Up next

Avalanche: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

Golden Knights: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL