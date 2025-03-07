Makar and MacKinnon lead scoring spree in 7-3 win as Avalanche beat Sharks for a 12th straight time

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and four assists for the first six-point game by a defenseman in franchise history and Nathan MacKinnon added two goals and three assists to extend his home points streak to 18 games in the Colorado Avalanche's 7-3 romp over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

MacKinnon moved three points away from joining Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only skaters in franchise history to reach 1,000 points.

Jonathan Drouin, Joel Kiviranta and Martin Necas added goals as the Avalanche improved to 4-0 on their six-game homestand. They have won 12 straight against the Sharks, roughing up former Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the rout.

Fabian Zetterlund, Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund scored for the Sharks.