MacKinnon, Prosvetov key Avalanche's 3-1 win over Flames

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 for their sixth win in seven games.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and Jonathan Drouin had a first-period power-play score for Colorado, the seventh straight game in which the Avalanche scored on the power play.

Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2.

The Flames outshot the Avalanche 16-6 in the third period but Prosvetov turned away one scoring chance after another to help preserve the win.