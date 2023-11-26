Watch Now
MacKinnon, Prosvetov key Avalanche's 3-1 win over Flames

David Zalubowski/AP
Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) looks for a pass in front of the net as Colorado Avalanche goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 26, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 for their sixth win in seven games.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and Jonathan Drouin had a first-period power-play score for Colorado, the seventh straight game in which the Avalanche scored on the power play.

Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2.

The Flames outshot the Avalanche 16-6 in the third period but Prosvetov turned away one scoring chance after another to help preserve the win.

