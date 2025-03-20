Lorentz scores short-handed winner as Maple Leafs down Avalanche 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Joseph Woll was outstanding in making 38 saves and Steven Lorentz scored short-handed early in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews, with his fourth in the last three games, had the other goal for Toronto.

Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots.

The Leafs won their second straight after thumping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday following an ugly 1-4-1 stretch.