Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Lehkonen has hat trick, Blackwood stops 34 shots as Avalanche beat Utah 4-1

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Artturi Lehkonen
Posted

SALT LAKE CTIY (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored three goals, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 34 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-1.

Mikko Rantanen also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for Colorado, which has won four straight.

Blackwood has four wins in five starts since being acquired from San Jose on December 9th. He signed a five-year, $26.5 million contract extension with the Avalanche earlier Friday.

Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah, which has lost eight of its last nine at home. Karel Vejmelka finished with 33 saves.

More Colorado Avalanche coverage:
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey