INTERACTIVE: The Colorado Avalanche dropped their most Denver jersey yet

The new 'Hometown Remix' uniform leans hard into Rocky Mountain identity — mountain elevation patterns, metallic silver frost, and a blue-and-white palette built for Colorado altitude.

The Colorado Avalanche just unveiled a jersey designed to feel like Colorado itself: crisp blue and white set off by metallic silver, with a mountain elevation pattern front and center. The NHL and Fanatics called it the 'Hometown Remix' — a league-wide initiative where every team's uniform is shaped by the city it calls home. For Avs fans, this one is personal.

2024 — Year Fanatics became the NHL's uniform partner

The Avalanche's Hometown Remix jersey pulls directly from Colorado's landscape. A mountain elevation pattern runs across the front crest and numbers on the back. Rocky Mountain details appear on the shoulders. Metallic silver traces the sleeves and wraps the logos with what the NHL described as a 'frosted, glistening look' — built to evoke new snow and crisp mountain air.

This is not a generic redesign. Fanatics worked directly with the Avalanche organization to make sure the uniform felt rooted in Denver's identity, not just in hockey tradition.

The striking blue and white jersey is set off by metallic silver on the sleeves with additional silver detailing around the logos, giving the jersey a frosted, glistening look. There's a freshness to this jersey that evokes crisp mountain air and new snow vibes. Colorado, if you're proud of your elevated place in the world, this ones for you. NHL

Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics, called the Hometown Remix 'the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024.' That is not a small claim — Fanatics became the NHL's official uniform partner in 2024, and this program represents their most ambitious project since that partnership launched.

What makes the Avs version distinctive within the league-wide release is precisely what the collaboration process was designed to produce: a jersey that could only belong to one franchise, in one state, with one particular relationship to its mountain landscape.

What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can't wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long. Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics

How Well Do You Know the Hometown Remix?

Four questions. Test what you actually picked up from this jersey reveal.

Where does the mountain elevation pattern appear on the Avalanche's Hometown Remix jersey?

Only on the front crest — Close, but not complete. The elevation pattern appears on both the front crest AND the numbers on the back — the mountain motif runs through the full jersey, not just the logo side.

Front crest and back numbers — Correct. The mountain elevation pattern runs across the front crest and the numbers on the back, making it the structural visual thread of the entire uniform.

Sleeves only — The sleeves carry metallic silver detailing — that's a different design element. The elevation pattern is on the front crest and back numbers.

Shoulders only — The shoulders carry Rocky Mountain details — a related but distinct design element. The mountain elevation pattern specifically appears on the front crest and back numbers.

What material detail gives the jersey its 'frosted, glistening look' according to the NHL?

Embroidered snowflake stitching — No snowflake stitching here. The frosted effect comes from metallic silver on the sleeves and around the logos — a material choice, not an embroidery pattern.

Metallic silver on the sleeves and around the logos — Exactly right. The NHL specifically credited metallic silver on the sleeves and additional silver detailing around the logos as what gives the jersey its frosted, glistening appearance.

White reflective fabric panels — The jersey is blue and white, but there are no reflective panels called out in the design. It's the metallic silver accent material that creates the glistening effect.

Holographic number printing — Not quite. The frosted quality comes from metallic silver used on the sleeves and logo detailing — a material finish, not a printing technique on the numbers.

The Hometown Remix is described as the most exciting initiative Fanatics has delivered with its NHL partners since what year?

2022 — Fanatics wasn't yet the NHL's uniform partner in 2022. The partnership launched in 2024 — and the Hometown Remix is the biggest thing they've done since then.

2023 — Close, but the Fanatics-NHL partnership began in 2024, not 2023. Dom Fillion described the Hometown Remix as the biggest initiative since they 'hit the ice with the NHL in 2024.'

2024 — Correct. Dom Fillion, Fanatics' VP of Creative Design, specifically referenced 2024 as when Fanatics and the NHL began their partnership — and called this the most exciting thing they've produced since.

2025 — 2025 came after the partnership launched. Fanatics joined the NHL in 2024, and the Hometown Remix is the standout project from that ongoing collaboration.

Which geographic feature appears specifically on the shoulders of the Avalanche Hometown Remix jersey?

Continental Divide outline — The source material doesn't mention a Continental Divide outline. The shoulder detail is described specifically as Rocky Mountain imagery — the mountain range the team is named after.

Rocky Mountain details — Right. The jersey includes Rocky Mountain details on the shoulder — connecting the uniform directly to the landscape that defines Colorado's identity and the franchise's name.

Denver skyline silhouette — The jersey leans into natural Colorado geography, not the urban skyline. Rocky Mountain details on the shoulder are what ground the uniform in Colorado's outdoor identity.

State flag crest — No state flag element is mentioned in the jersey design. The shoulder carries Rocky Mountain details — the same geographic identity that inspired the team's name.

That is the stakes of the Hometown Remix program across the league: thirty teams, thirty cities, thirty jerseys that are supposed to feel like they could only come from one place. For Colorado, that meant translating the specific feeling of altitude — the cold, the elevation, the Rocky Mountain skyline — into fabric and thread.

The Avalanche wear their identity literally. If you have ever driven west on I-70 and watched the Front Range rise in front of you, you already understand what this jersey is reaching for. Colorado fans, according to the NHL's own description, this one was made for you.

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